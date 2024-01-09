Yorkshire village left without pedestrian crossing due to bizarre delay in switching its electricity supply on

A Kirklees councillor is calling for urgent action as a busy Meltham road has been without a proper pedestrian crossing for six months.

Works have been carried out to convert the crossing by 18 Huddersfield Road from a Zebra to a Pelican, but despite this being completed three weeks ago, it cannot be used as the electricity provider, Northern Powergrid, is yet to connect the power.

The community is currently relying on temporary lights to help them cross the road which were installed before Christmas, though these have been temperamental, according to Holme Valley North ward councillor, Charles Greaves (Independent).

The councillor also explained that there were safety concerns before the works began when the electricity was turned off weeks ahead of schedule. Now, the busy road has been without a proper crossing for around six months.

The crossing at Huddersfield Road, Meltham, near Huddersfield

Cllr Greaves said: “The idea was to bring the crossing up to date and to make it safer for everyone by converting it to traffic light controls – but we have been without a proper crossing for six months now – rather than making life safer, it is an accident ready to happen.

“We really need Northern Powergrid to pull their finger out and to get on with these jobs. We shouldn’t have to wait until it suits them to do such a vital job, that is why I have contacted their Chief Executive – I just hope they see the impact they are having and act.”

A spokesperson for electricity network operator Northern Powergrid confirmed: “We are working in partnership with Kirklees Council regarding their application to change the crossing at Huddersfield Road, Meltham, to a Pelican crossing.

