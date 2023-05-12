All Sections
A rural Yorkshire village is to get a traditional butchers once again thanks to a local business branching out.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:18 BST

Garden Farm is well known for delivering milk all over Calderdale but is now branching out to give the village its butchers back. Based in Greetland, the company is opening a traditional family butchers shop in West Vale.

The new shop will be on Stainland Road where Fred Ingham’s butchers used to be.

Garden Farm, who deliver milk and other produce across the borough, said: “Our amazing little team have been working their socks off to get the shop ready for opening and we are all getting very excited now.

The former butchers in West ValeThe former butchers in West Vale
The former butchers in West Vale

"As with everything we do, we will be stocked up with amazing locally sourced and Gardens Farm-own produce helping to support farmers in our local area and encourage all our lovely customers to keep shopping locally.

People have already been welcoming the news on social media, with one woman posting: “I’m sure this will be a success. A good quality local butcher will be an asset to the area.”

