Yorkshire walking festival to include new stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path between Bridlington and Filey

It is the year of the coast. And what better way to see where Yorkshire meets the sea than by foot?

That is the thinking as the Yorkshire Wolds plays host next month to the 13th\ Walking East Yorkshire Festival, brought together by tourism partners and volunteers across East Yorkshire.

To celebrate there will be a two-day 24-mile coastal walk along a new section of the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ between Bridlington and Filey. The walk will afford spectacular coastal views along the heritage coastline.

There will also be a chance to enjoy outdoor yoga or a fossil walk facilitated by the council’s Active Coast team. Alternatively head down to Spurn Point for a guided walk along the peninsula, check out the annual Migfest organised by Spurn Observatory, or join RSPB Bempton cliffs for a dusk walk.

The festival includes many guided walks and country house tours

For those who prefer a countryside trek, the festival will include the North Wolds Walk, a 20-mile circuit in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds.

For a less ambitions walk, local walking groups such as the Ramblers and Windmill Walkers offer some ‘have a go’ sessions along shorter routes.

The Vale of Snaith action group have put together a walking programme for this year’s festival, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of being granted its Market Charter. Join them for a Heritage celebration walk or a Boots and Breweries walk, finishing off with a savoury buffet.

Guided walks around historic stately homes in the area are always popular. A short walk from Snaith will take participants to Carlton Towers where they will be greeted with tea and cakes in the banqueting hall, followed by an informative tour. Wassand Hall will be providing a tour of their regency house, finishing off with a walk exploring the woodlands and arboretum, with views across Hornsea Mere. Secrets of Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers a rich history tour of the hall and grounds.

Pocklington Canal will again be hosting two trips aboard the New Horizons narrowboat with a chance to spot wildlife along this scenic waterway. Alternatively, the Festival will be taking its first charter on the Sun Barge leaving from Beverley Beck up the river Hull.

Pocklington & District local history group will be kicking off the 2023 festival on Friday, September 8 with a circular town stroll pointing out sites, stories and characters of the town’s pubs and breweries, past and present.

New events to the festival this year include an open weekend at Frith Farm in Beverley, a chance to get involved with this local producer. Stamford Bridge invites Festivalgoers to a Walk and Talk about the Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The Walking East Yorkshire Festival offers an unrivalled programme right across the county, for people of all ages and abilities. What a great chance to get out and about and explore the East Riding this September, and learn and have fun at the same time!”