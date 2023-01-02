Two pranksters who dressed as walruses and frolicked on a slipway at Bridlington Harbour were so convincing that one onlooker even called a wildlife rescue charity.

Mel Halstead shared a video of himself and a friend in their costumes – black bodysuits with drumsticks as tusks – on Facebook and it went viral, being viewed around 60,000 times.

The Bridlington resident was inspired by the visit of Thor, an Arctic walrus who spent most of New Year’s Eve resting on a slipway in Scarborough Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who co-ordinated efforts to monitor Thor’s health and manage crowds before he swam away at around 4.30pm on Saturday, confirmed that a member of the public had contacted them in the belief that Thor had reappeared in Bridlington and could be in need of assistance.

The pranksters' costumes were so convincing that someone even reported a walrus to a wildlife rescue charity

Advertisement Hide Ad