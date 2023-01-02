Mel Halstead shared a video of himself and a friend in their costumes – black bodysuits with drumsticks as tusks – on Facebook and it went viral, being viewed around 60,000 times.
The Bridlington resident was inspired by the visit of Thor, an Arctic walrus who spent most of New Year’s Eve resting on a slipway in Scarborough Harbour.
The charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who co-ordinated efforts to monitor Thor’s health and manage crowds before he swam away at around 4.30pm on Saturday, confirmed that a member of the public had contacted them in the belief that Thor had reappeared in Bridlington and could be in need of assistance.
However, their volunteers were said to be amused by the video, which raised spirits after they spent around 12 hours working shifts to keep visitors away from Thor.