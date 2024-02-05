Yorkshire Water to offer support to people who struggle with six per cent bill hike

The company said bills will rise by an average of 6.17 per cent in April this year, to £466.72 (£39 a month).

Across England and Wales, the average annual water bill is expected to rise by 6 per cent, up from £27 to £47, according to trade body Water UK.

Water companies claim they need to increase the charge so they can invest in infrastructure improvements, to protect water supplies and reduce leaks and sewage discharges.

Yorkshire Water serves more than 5m customers

A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman said: “We understand this is a difficult financial time for many people and we are working hard to offer support to those who may be struggling.

“We are on track to support 125,000 people through our financial support schemes this year.”

She added: “We would urge anyone struggling to pay their water bill to contact us to speak with our expert team who may be able to provide help to make water bills more affordable.”

She also said the increase is in line with charges agreed with the regulator Ofwat and the money “will be invested in our networks”.

Yorkshire Water said it will have delivered £4.7bn of infrastructure improvements by 2025, as part of a 10-year project.

It is then planning to begin a five-year investment programme, worth £7.8bn, and raise some of the money needed with a series of bill increases.

Under the current plan, the average bill will rise from £438 a year in 2024/25 to £585 a year in 2029/30 – an increase of £147.

Chief Executive Nicola Shaw said the money will be used to cut the number of sewage discharges from storm overflows by 35 per cent by 2030.

The company recorded a statutory profit of £544m in 2022/23, after a loss of £368.6m in the previous year.