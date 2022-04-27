The wildlife conservation centre, near Doncaster, is home to three tigers.

Vladimir the tiger has sadly died after a health condition worsened.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: "With heavy hearts we have said goodbye to our beloved Amur Tiger, Vladimir.

"The sad decision was made last night with our vets as he was struggling with a chronic back problem that had suddenly worsened.

"He was a big part of Yorkshire Wildlife Park and he will be dearly missed."

Two tigers, Sayan and Tschuna, remain at the park.

In March 2015, Vladimir and Tschuna had three cubs called Harely, Hector and Hope.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has announced the death of Vladimir, an Amur Tiger. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The cubs have now grown up and are in different parks around the world.

The Amur Tiger is the largest big cat in the world.

Amur Tigers numbers have dropped to as low as 20 to 30 individuals.