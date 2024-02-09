All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Endangered Amur Tigers enjoyed the snow as temperatures plummeted in Yorkshire

The endangered Amur Tigers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoyed the snow as temperatures plummeted in the county.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:11 GMT

The Met Office’s amber snow warning covered parts of Yorkshire as temperatures dropped and a blanket of snow fell over the county.

For many this meant traffic and travel disruptions, school closures and even the risk of power cuts.

For the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this meant the chance to frolic in a winter wonderland.

Pictures from the park showed the endangered Amur Tiger, Sayan, excitedly enjoy the snow and roll in it while playing

The park’s other resident tiger Tschuna also looked happy as temperatures plummeted.

Both reside in the spectacular “Land of the Tigers” and the snow was a taste of home for the Amur Tiger, more commonly known as the Siberian Tiger and the largest big cat in the world.

The Amur Tiger is native to the Russian Far East and Northeast China, where the natural habitat is usually covered in deep white snow and temperatures can fall as low as -40 degrees centigrade.

Although many didn't enjoy the blanket of snow that fell across Yorkshire, many of the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoyed the winter wonderland.

1. Yorkshire Wildlife Park animals enjoying the snow

Although many didn't enjoy the blanket of snow that fell across Yorkshire, many of the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park enjoyed the winter wonderland. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Photo Sales
As snow fell across the county, animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park took it in their stride.

2. Wallaby in the snow

As snow fell across the county, animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park took it in their stride. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Photo Sales
The Amur Tiger is native to the Russian Far East and Northeast China, where the natural habitat is usually covered in deep white snow and temperatures can fall as low as -40°C.

3. Endangered Amur Tiger Sayan

The Amur Tiger is native to the Russian Far East and Northeast China, where the natural habitat is usually covered in deep white snow and temperatures can fall as low as -40°C. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Photo Sales
This Red Lechwe almost seems like she's sticking her tongue out to catch the snow flakes.

4. Red Lechwe

This Red Lechwe almost seems like she's sticking her tongue out to catch the snow flakes. Photo: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire Wildlife ParkMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.