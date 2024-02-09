The Met Office’s amber snow warning covered parts of Yorkshire as temperatures dropped and a blanket of snow fell over the county.

For many this meant traffic and travel disruptions, school closures and even the risk of power cuts.

For the animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this meant the chance to frolic in a winter wonderland.

Pictures from the park showed the endangered Amur Tiger, Sayan, excitedly enjoy the snow and roll in it while playing

The park’s other resident tiger Tschuna also looked happy as temperatures plummeted.

Both reside in the spectacular “Land of the Tigers” and the snow was a taste of home for the Amur Tiger, more commonly known as the Siberian Tiger and the largest big cat in the world.

The Amur Tiger is native to the Russian Far East and Northeast China, where the natural habitat is usually covered in deep white snow and temperatures can fall as low as -40 degrees centigrade.

