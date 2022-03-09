Yorkshire Wolds Railway members get ready for extended two-day model show at Driffield Showground

Yorkshire Wolds Railway will hold its annual model show on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 . Photo courtesy of Mike Hopps.

Returning to the Rix Pavilion at Driffield Showground, the show has become so popular that it will now be held over two days on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from 10am until 4pm.

The YWR will not just be hosting model railways – visitors will also be able to see trade stands from other heritage railways, take a chance on the tombola, and enjoy the refreshments on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Putting on such a large event has been a challenge, but one that the volunteers at YWR thoroughly enjoy.

Organiser Katy Bowser said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people back to the Rix Pavilion for the first event of the YWR’s 2022 season.

“We have worked really hard to bring 16+ layouts together under one roof ranging from Z to O gauge and from 1.5ft long to over 20ft long.

“Scarborough Trams and Settrington are just a few examples of the layouts that are based on locations near to us.

“When we planned the first show five years ago, we had no idea it would turn into such a popular event. Being able to extend the duration of the show to two days really gives people plenty of opportunity to visit and see the wonderful models on display.”

The first public running day for the YWR of 2022 will be Sunday, April 17 when visitors will once again be able to experience a ride along the 1,000ft of track in the cab of locomotive Sir Tatton Sykes.