Yorkshire woman goes viral for taking heating control panel to work to stop children turning it up

Emma Ford, from Selby, posted her method on a Facebook group.

Her post read: “To save money this winter I’ve take the boiler control panel off the wall and I’m taking it out with me to stop the teenager and preteen having the house like a sauna!

"Don’t worry though they have oodies, onesies and fluffy dressing gowns to keep them warm..”

It has since been shared more than 8,000 times – with many seeing the funny side.

Others shared memories of a similar childhood, with one woman adding: “Back in the 90s my mum used to take the house phone with her to work to stop me running up the bill.”