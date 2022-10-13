Yorkshire woman goes viral for taking heating control panel to work to stop children turning it up
A woman from Yorkshire has gone viral after taking her heating control panel off the wall and to work – to prevent her children from changing the settings while she is away.
Emma Ford, from Selby, posted her method on a Facebook group.
Her post read: “To save money this winter I’ve take the boiler control panel off the wall and I’m taking it out with me to stop the teenager and preteen having the house like a sauna!
"Don’t worry though they have oodies, onesies and fluffy dressing gowns to keep them warm..”
Most Popular
It has since been shared more than 8,000 times – with many seeing the funny side.
Others shared memories of a similar childhood, with one woman adding: “Back in the 90s my mum used to take the house phone with her to work to stop me running up the bill.”
Another added: “I see you also have the Ribena...”