Thousands of runners across Yorkshire set off on their first parkrun of 2023 supported by volunteers, one of whom described the weekly run as a lifeline during her breast cancer treatment.

parkrun takes place in various parks and open spaces across Yorkshire. It’s a friendly, free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

The 5k event takes place every Saturday morning at 9am and the junior 2k event is every Sunday morning.

Volunteer Jo Wilinska, from Barnsley, underwent six rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

She said: “parkrun has kept me going through chemo. Saturday was that time where I came to life again and if I hadn’t had that, honest to god I think I'd still be stuck in the hospital. It kept me going. It still does.”

Jo, who was acting as volunteer tailwalker assisting those finishing last, said parkrun isn’t a race - it's for everyone to take part how they wish.

“It's mental stability,” she added. “It starts the day in a proper way and gives me a goal to strive for. Otherwise I'd sit in bed.”

The breast cancer survivor has become well known at Nostell Priory’s parkrun in Wakefield for her cancer awareness raising t-shirts.

parkrun Volunteers and runners at National Trust's Nostell Priory event in Yorkshire.

Jo wants to encourage everyone to join parkrun.

She added: “Just get up and do it for yourself. It’s a chance to socialise and keep fit. It gets me out.”

Wakefield volunteer parkrun director Emma Bird said: “parkrun is really important. The atmosphere, the friendly people. I work in the day so I leave in the dark and get home in the dark. Parkrun means I’m getting outdoors and meeting people.”

The parkrun website describes the free weekly event as “positive, welcoming and inclusive”.