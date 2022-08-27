Yorkshire woman who took DNA test as a joke discovers she has a half-brother

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farrah Khilji-Holmes, 52, met her new-found sibling Steve Bolton, 62, for the first time after he travelled to the UK from Canada to see her and her relatives in person. They had the same dad, Dr Mohammad Elijaz Khilji, but different mums and didn't know anything about each other until they sent their DNA tests off and they matched.

Farrah reached out to Steve when his name came back as a match and after chatting for 18 months, Steve flew to meet Farrah in her hometown of Pontefract.

Farrah said: "I only logged on as a joke to see if I was switched at birth. It’s been a bit of a running joke in our family for years. So I did a DNA test and made my mum do one too. But it came back with a close match to a man that it said was a first cousin or closer, but it couldn’t be sure because there was a wide range.

"I was sat in the pub when a message came through from Steve and I shouted out ‘I’ve got a brother!’ It’s absolutely like seeing dad in the flesh. My friends who have seen him say he’s the spitting image of dad.”

Dr Khilji had a relationship with Steve’s mum Pamela in London in the 1960s before returning to Pakistan without knowing she was pregnant with his child. Sadly, Pamela died when Steve was just seven and Dr Khilji died in 1998 having never learnt that he had another son.

In the meantime, he fathered children in Pakistan and when he returned to the UK, he had two children from a relationship with Sue Burton - Farrah and her sister Zarah.

Farrah said: "Dad was a big part of all our lives, if he'd known about Steve, he would have ensured he was part of our family too. He took an active role in all his children's lives and there is no way dad would have seen any of his children taken into care."

After his mum died, Steve spent time in a orphanage before his grandparents took him to Jamaica where his mum was born. But when his grandmother got sick, he was placed back in an orphanage in Jamaica before being adopted by a Canadian family and he lived in Toronto from the age of 13.

He said that after his adopted mum died he got his birth certificate and started looking for his dad and two years ago set about researching his family history and sent off a DNA sample that returned a couple of cousins. But was about to give up when he got a message from Farrah out of the blue to ask if he was her brother.