Yorkshire’s best pumpkin patches: Halloween activities for the family to pick-your-own pumpkins

Pumpkins are synonymous with Halloween with so many now on offer from blue pumpkins perfect for cooking, to white decorative pumpkins and your traditional orange pumpkins which are ideal for carving.

We are no longer satisfied with just grabbing a cheap pumpkin from the shop, in recent years it has become increasingly popular to get papped as you pick-your-own pumpkin.

Whether you fancy a rustic experience on a field or attending a full pumpkin festival, here are some of Yorkshire’s best pumpkin patches.

Farmer Copleys: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract WF7 5AF

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Patch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is “probably” the UK’s largest pumpkin festival takes place at Farmer Copley’s from September 23.

Rob and Heather Copley who run the farm became the first to hold a pumpkin festival in the UK.

Rob said: “We now grow up to 300,000 pumpkins each year, we still think we’re the largest festival in the country but there are a few other places on our heels. It’s the most popular time of the year at the farm for visitors.”

So much so, the team at Farmer Copley’s have had to ticket the event after huge queues of traffic built up in previous years.

Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Patch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is one of the most instagrammable places in the UK at Halloween with two fields of pumpkins.

Rob added: “They’re all grown here despite rumours we buy them in.”

The festival will be launched by a Taylor Swift tribute act with food stalls and characters in fancy dress throughout the festival.

The wicked green witch will be back as co-owner Heather likes to dress up as her each year while selling toffee apples.

Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Patch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm’s Moo Cafe will also have a pumpkin Dahl on offer designed by Yorkshire chef Stephanie Moon.

William’s Den, Castle Farm, North Cave, HU15 2LS

Popular Yorkshire children’s attraction, William’s Den, is planning its spookiest Halloween to-date with tickets now available for two distinctive events - daytime Spooky adventures and Halloween nights after dark which include the opportunity to pick-you-own pumpkin.

Based in East Yorkshire between York, Beverley and Hull, the Den has more frighteningly fun activities than ever before.

Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Patch

Tor Carver, who created William’s Den with her husband, Christian, said: “We’ve pulled out all the stops to make this Halloween our spookiest yet at William’s Den and there’s so much fun to be had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve dreamt up some amazing activities, Trick-or-Treat Street is being completely purpose built and we can’t wait for it all to come to life – and to see how it changes between day and night. I’d recommend booking in advance as the events are proving popular and when tickets are gone, they’re gone.”

Ponderosa Farm, Off Smithies Ln, Liversedge, Heckmondwike WF16 0PN

The pumpkin patch, Lakeside Cafe and farm is back open for this halloween. The ideal place for little ones or those who may get a sensory overload at some of the other larger festivals.

Horsforth PYO, Kemps Farm, West End lane, Horsforth

With more than 70 thousand pumpkins planted this year and lots of different varieties to choose from, there’s also tractor rides and photo opportunities aplenty.

Yorkshire Pumpkins - PYO Pumpkin Patch: Lodge Farm, Cundall, York YO61 2RN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reasonably priced pumpkin patch where you can get mini pumpkins up to gigantic ones.

Yorkshire Pumpkins website says: “As well as the pumpkins we'll have our huge bale mountain to climb (adults welcome!) so you can get the best view of the pumpkin patch. We also have our rope maize, pumpkin wash, toy tractors and lots of great photo opportunities, like our bale sofa and of course the famous pumpkin door! Don't forget to ask farmers Rob & David all your pumpkin growing questions.”

Spilmans, Church Farm, Sessay, Thirsk, Y07 3NB

They have 125,000 pumpkins, all grown on their family-run farm. You can pick your own pumpkin with the family or even have a date night at the twilight pumpkin picking.

Pumpkin Patch at Bewholme, Homeland Farm, Catfoss Road, Bewholme, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 8DX

An instagrammable hotspot in East Yorkshire where you can pick your own pumpkins. Plus there’ll be a Golden Pumpkin hidden somewhere in The Pumpkin Patch at each of our Pick Your Own Pumpkin events. If you’re lucky enough to find it you’ll be in for an extra special treat.

Gullivers Valley, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5QW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new pumpkin patch is set to be unveiled at Gulliver’s Valley this October, for the Halloween season.

The new attraction is set to open at Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, in Rotherham, on Saturday, October 7.