Yorkshire’s street food scene is booming with indoor and outdoor markets offering an array of home-made food hand-crafted by small businesses. Now there’s more options to choose from as Chow Down in Leeds and Peddler Market in Sheffield reopen this Easter weekend alongside ongoing markets such as Spark York, Barnsley Market Kitchen, The Shambles and Trinity Market in York.

Here are some of Yorkshire’s best street food markets:

- Chow Down: Temple Arches in Leeds is once again welcoming people into its live entertainment, street food and events venue, Expect an array of street food vendors, DJs and bars. Soak up the atmosphere on wooden tables and chairs or around the fire pit. Chow Down first opened early 2021 and has since seen thousands of people flock to Temple Arches.

- Peddler Market: Sheffield’s offering to the street food and entertainment scene is held in Kelham Island which is an area synonymous with craft ale pubs and microbreweries. Prior to that it was also known for its manufacturing heritage.

- Spark York CIC: Based in shipping containers in the centre of York, Spark is home to a range of independent traders and food vendors. Helping start-ups showcase their tasty grub.

- Shambles Market: Tucked away in the heart of York off The Shambles is another street food oasis which can be found at the Shambles Market. From Thai to barbecue, from Punjabi to Mexican, as well as some artisan food and drink stalls, there’s plenty of ways to tantalise your taste buds.

- Market Kitchen at Barnsley Market: Upstairs in Barnsley Market at the Glassworks is a stylish hubbub offering everything from instagrammbale desserts at Dolly’s to good old fashioned cafe grub and food from around-the-world.

- Trinity Market: Hull’s street food offering is second to none with Trinity Market. It is a cosy yet modern indoor street food market full of delicious hot and cold food. There is everything from handmade chocolates and Indian snacks to smashed burgers, falafels and Sicilian street food.

- Packhorse Kitchen Huddersfield: Cushioned inside Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield is this indoor street food court concept which has an array of street food vendors for a limited period.

- Trinity Kitchen: Similarly, Trinity Kitchen in Trinity Leeds has a stylish indoor street food court which is purpose built to accommodate a range of vendors.

- Market Halls: When it comes to market halls, Kirkgate Market in Leeds and The Moor Market in Sheffield offer affordable yet delicious grub alongside street entertainment.