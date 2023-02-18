A forest school enthusiast from Yorkshire has become the first person in the north to be accredited by the Forest bathing institute as he bids to make the region the home of forest bathing in the UK.

Former teacher Robert Fisher, 56, and friend Ally Foster, 31, decided to set up a forest school in Ilkley before adding forest bathing to their services.

Both Ally and Robert previously worked with children with special educational needs and they discovered how the forest school environment can be so much more beneficial for pupils especially those with SEND.

Robert, who finished his training with the Forest Bathing institute this year, said: “We need to return to woodland. Everyone should live within 15 minutes of a green space but a green space has to be of sufficient quality.

Forest Bathing

“We want to make sure everyone has access to a green space which is why we made the forest school accessible and now we are hoping to do the same with forest bathing.

“We are hoping to make Ilkley, or maybe even Yorkshire the forest bathing capital of the UK.”

Forest school has become more widely known in the UK as a form of child led learning which involves outdoor and bushcraft activities, forest bathing however is a lesser known term originating from Japan, also known as Shinrin Yoku.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went along to Hawk and Heath’s base at Curley Hill Scout camp in Ilkley to give forest bathing a try.

Forest Bathing

I have seen many stunning photos of Ilkley but I have rarely ventured over that way and what a way to begin my Ilkley introduction not to the Lido, but to forest bathing. Would it involve water? Chanting in the woods?

After being sent the ‘kit list’ for forest bathing I was glad to see warm clothing on the list rather than going nude or in a swim suit on a cold february morning in open woodland.

But despite my scepticism I was up for some tech-free off grid time out (other than my video camera I was allowed for the purpose of our Yorkshire Post video).

What is Forest Bathing?

Forest Bathing

Forest bathing is about being still in natural surroundings so rather than march through woodlands on a dog walk, it’s about being part of the natural framework, moving slowly, breathing deeply and taking in nature’s treasures.

This form of relaxation derives from Japan and can now even be prescribed by some GPs in certain areas of the UK.

“This is a mindful time spent in nature, no devices or aim needed, just enjoying the sounds, smells and feeling of your natural surroundings,” said our forest bathing guide Robert who set up Hawk and Heath with Ally.

Our Forest Bathing adventure:

Many of us get lost in a scroll hole online thinking we’re taking a break from juggling a multitude of chores and tasks in the ‘real world,’ but often we are merely escaping reality rather than resting or getting lost in the natural world without an aim or agenda.

Whether it’s social media, TV or shopping we do for so called ‘time out’ - in fact we’re doing the opposite and stressing out our sympathetic nervous system.

I’ll confess I escape my own emotions by filling my diary and reporting on other people’s lives or ironically in my spare time I am a personal trainer and help others on their wellbeing journey while often neglecting my own.

So this was the perfect hybrid for me of personal and professional as we crossed a road into the woods.

“Here we set our intentions to leave our agendas behind,” said Robert as he placed his hand on the gate into the woodland area.

I didn’t feel comfortable enough to verbalise my intention but I dutifully placed my hand in the gate as did my fiance Danny.

The first “treasure” we stopped at was an old oak tree. Normally I would have walked past but Robert showed us the crumbling centre which was the tree ‘heart’ and he leaned to sniff the aroma of the sap on the tree.

At first glance it looked like gunk but after being encouraged to smell it Robert explained how this is used to be made into essential oils or rubber.

It took us a while to move less than 100 metres, but this wasn’t about the distance, it was about noticing the “treasures” of the natural world.

Robert said: “You begin to notice these treasures without being worried about time or money. This is not a waste of time.”

As we paused in the parts of the wood we were drawn to, it gave me time to pray.

“Forest bathing is whatever takes your attention. Go with that gently and calmly,” added Robert.

This kind of connection triggers our parasympathetic nervous system which most of us only get into when we’re asleep as our daily world is full of stress. When this system is triggered our heart beats slower, blood pressure is lower and we digest food better.

As someone who has experienced trauma and as a result gut health issues, I have witnessed first hand how our minds impact our bodies.

While my brain initially fought off gently venturing around the wooded area, I could feel myself slowing down.

I began to start noticing the squirrels moving, the shapes of the trees as they blew in the wind and the aroma of the woodland which diffused into the cold fresh air.

I even tested out nasal breathing which I use in Yoga and some Wim Hoff style breathing which means a sharp inhale through the nose into the belly and a relaxed exhale out of the mouth which is supposed to help deal regulate our nervous system, reduce stress and can even help you deal with the cold.

We were then invited to lie down on the ground for some meditative practice. Our guide Robert talked us through a progressive muscle relaxation as our backs and palms laid flat into the earth.

I never thought that lying in the leaves in cold weather would be relaxing but because I was focusing on the breath and the meditation, the cold air didn’t bite in the same way and I was aware of my natural surroundings but I didn’t feel self conscious. I felt connected.

I won’t lie I was cold at times and my busy ADHD brain struggled to slow down but Robert assured me that this is one of the greatest things about forest bathing for neurodivergent people who are often over stimulated by the world around us.

By the end Danny and I felt refreshed, calm and relaxed as we supped on some green tea.

My fiance even suggested getting married in the woods but as someone nesh and with a busy brain, I think I will get married indoor in a church but hopefully in a woodland setting.