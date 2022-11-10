Yorkshire's foodbanks in crisis as record numbers of parcels given on during cost-of-living crisis

The Trussell Trust has distributed over 86,500 emergency food parcels were provided to people across Yorkshire and the Humber from April until September this year, a 79 per cent rise on pre-pandemic levels, and an 18 per cent rise since 2021.

The charity is now launching its first ever emergency appeal as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grip and one foodbank leader warned stock levels had dropped.

Josie Barlow, food bank manager at Bradford Foodbank said: “Someone who came to the food bank recently told me that ‘buying milk is a luxury now'. So many people are struggling with bills and food prices.

“We are fortunate to be able to help people and we work hard to support them in both the short and long term, but we are also facing challenges.

“ We have seen a huge increase in people coming to the food bank in the last two months compared to the same period last year and our stock levels are very low for this time of the year.”

More help must be given to the must vulnerable in the Budget later this month, according to the charity - including increasing benefit payments to meet the rise in inflation.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “These new statistics show that, even in summer months, people are struggling to afford the essentials and we are expecting that this winter will be the hardest yet for food banks and the people they support. This is not right.

