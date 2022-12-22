Yorkshire’s ‘Kon Mari’: How to organise and declutter your home this Christmas

With the festive season well underway, a Yorkshire decluttering expert has shared her top tips on how to get your home ready for entertaining.

“Step away from buying more storage boxes and baskets,” said Yorkshire’s own Kon Mari Rachel Smith.

Rachel, 45, who lives with her husband and two children in Wakefield, West Yorkshire said it’s about decluttering a little at a time and doing it well.

“Do it properly, regularly and slowly.”

Decluttering tips by Rachel Smith - Clutter is the Enemy

She is not a superficial coach who orders clothes into colours.

Rachel says it is about finding practical and sustainable solutions to transform people’s homes and lives.

Her motto is “don’t leave for tomorrow what you can do today,” so here are her top tips for the festive season.

Top declutter tips to transform your home this season

- Coats

“In anticipation of people coming round at Christmas, have a sort through of your coats so that you can leave some space for visitors' coats.

“Put summer/autumn coats away. Put hats, scarves, and gloves in a basket or in a bag on one of your coat hooks so they're easy to find.

“Give any coats you are no longer wearing to charities collecting coats for the homeless.”

- Pantry/store cupboard:

“Go through all the tins and jars and make sure everything is in date - bulk buying always seems like such a good idea at the time, but not if you can't get through the stuff before the best before date.

“Bin what isn't in date and take anything that is in date but you won't use to a local food bank, or drop it at the food bank collection point in the supermarket.

“Decant dried goods like rice/pasta/lentils into Kilner jars and label them - you can do your bit for the environment and buy refills from eco shops/supermarkets that offer that service, plus it will look good and you can stack them to save space.

Have a go at your cupboards this evening then you'll know what you actually need for your big Christmas shop.”

- Ornaments:

“When you take them down to put the Christmas decorations up, decide whether you really love them or not. If you put them away and forgot about them until next year would it make a difference to you?

“Don't keep them because of guilt - if you don't love them, set them free.

“The ornament is not what links you to the person that gave you it, and to be honest, they've probably forgotten anyway.

“If it is something that is sentimental and you love it then it should be proudly displayed and celebrated.

“When it comes to taking the decorations down again, instead of putting everything back to how it was, try mixing it up a bit. Try moving ornaments, pictures, and plants round from room to room, it might just give your spaces a bit of a refresh without costing any money.”

- Crockery:

“Don't keep hold of crockery sets just because they were given to you. If you don't like them then give yourself permission to set them free and let someone else have them.

“We've got a tendency to keep some crockery "for best". ‘Best’ should be every day so don't keep it hidden away. If you love it, use it.

“Also, get rid of any chipped plates or bowls. It's unhygienic and looks like you don't care. You are saying to yourself and the universe that you are not worth it. You are worth it. Bin the chipped plates.”

- Glasses:

“Still got those glasses that were free with petrol? “Maybe it's time for a new set.

“I'm a great believer in different glasses for different drinks, which may mean you end up with more glasses but if you buy glasses you love then each time you use one it will make you smile and bring you joy.

“And it doesn't have to cost a fortune. Go to a charity shop and search out a retro set of wine/whisky/brandy glasses.”

- Mugs

“Take all the mugs out of the cupboard. Get rid of any chipped or odd ones, or ones you're just hanging onto "just because". Only put mugs back in that you love. If any of them are tea-stained, treat them with Milton sterilising fluid and that should sort them out.

If all this leaves you short of mugs then there's still time to add them to your Christmas list - just be specific about what you want.”

