Minal Patel, Head Chef of Prashad

Prashad Indian restaurant which shot to fame as runners-up on Gordon Ramsay’s search for the UK’s best restaurant, is on a mission to convert Yorkshire’s carnivores with their 100 percent vegetarian and vegan menu.

The Yorkshire institution has been cooking up vegetarian Indian food for over 30 years, winning several awards as well as featuring on the BBC’s Hairy Bikers Go Local and Tom Kerridge’s Hidden Hospitality.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin, a lifelong Vegetarian, took her meat-loving husband Danny to see if he could be converted by the food.

At home I’ve tried everything from the best plant powered dishes packed full of flavour to adding more vegetables to Danny’s meaty dishes. I’ve even stir fried his old-school head by adding more than “two veg” to his meat dinners.

Sophie Mei Lan Malin tried Prashad out with her husband Danny and daughter Athena

While Danny has been enlightened to how tasty vegan and vegetarian food can be, he was reluctant to try a treat meal out without meat.

“I’ll do it for you, but it’s Sunday so I’m still having my roast after,” said Danny.

We compromised because although I’ve heard rave reviews about Prashad Indian Restaurant, I still wasn’t sure how my husband who eats meat daily would fare?

From handmade amuse-bouche to koftas, this is fine dining Indian style.

There was almost no room for dessert

This place would fit right into a trendy city centre but instead it’s on a main road in Drighlington, West Yorkshire.

It would be easy to miss but it has become a destination in its own right.

Prashad is stylish, cosy and family run by Bobby Patel and his wife, Head Chef, Minal Patel.

It was a quiet Sunday which is notorious for “bad service” in the hospitality industry. Instead here we were treated like royalty, perhaps I could convert the king of carnivores after all?

The odds were against me however because I was also up against my husband’s love of Indian takeaways. He is a man of habit, an Indian for him is Butter Chicken and a mixed grill. Big, meaty and greasy.

Here we were, instead, served with Indian fine dining options without a mixed grill in sight.

We quickly ordered naans, poppadoms and a pickle tray to pacify our baby daughter who has just started to wean and is mostly vegan like me. It was carbs or their cutlery.

Even the pickles were full of flavour with one being a rhubarb chutney. Quite apt considering, we were in the heart of the Rhubarb Triangle.

Our first starter set the tone of the meal, a samosa but deconstructed into a cone shape.

This Sanku, which Minal invented, included seasonal vegetables infused with Garam Masala.

We also had one of the customer’s favourite dishes, Chaat.

A smashed hot samosa topped with crisp pastry, potato, chickpeas, spices, yoghurt and tamarind dressing. This felt like the ultimate comforting street food. A range of flavours, textures and colours.

My husband and I shared it knowing we had more food to come. The flavours were so fresh and exciting, my husband forgot about dirty fries because now it’s about the Chaat.

It tasted incredible but it was filling and we weren’t even on the mains yet. Doggy bag it was for that dish.

We also tried the Pani Puri. Mini puri puffs filled with kachumber and served with a spicy herb sauce, tamarind chutney and spiced channa potato, all packed with flavour. You pour the liquid from the shot glass into the puris.

Danny could do it the proper way and eat each puri all in one. He loved it but it was quite spicy for him.

Next up we were on to the mains. My husband was “paggered” by this point and didn’t think he could eat anymore.

Forget Sunday dinner then.

Although he found room for the Massala Dosa which is light and crispy, similar to a rolled up crepe, but made up of a lentil and rice flour crepe. Served on top of a spiced potato and onion curry, served with lentil broth and coconut chutney.

Apparently the tradition is you tear the dosa in half and scoop up all three layers from the broth to the curry and chutney.

For the first time my husband exclaimed after tucking in: “Meat can ruin curries. Flavours like this don’t need meat, sometimes vegetables can be a better texture to absorb all the spices.”

If that wasn’t testament enough from him I don't know what is.

I didn’t have room for dessert but my husband managed to find an extra pocket. Danny had Potli which are light pastry parcels stuffed with dried fruit and nuts served with a decadent creamy honeycomb ice cream.

The Potli wasn’t his cup of tea because he’s a simple school pudding and custard man but the honeycomb ice cream was spot on.

While I know I can’t ever completely convert him, at least we have now found somewhere we can both share a range of dishes. Plus it’s a great break for him from red meat. He didn’t even touch the naan because all the vegetables filled him up. Hoorah, finally it’s official he can fuel up on nutrient rich food he enjoys.