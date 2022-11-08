Yorkshire’s own Peter Kay aka Rate My Takeaway’s Danny Malin does Car Share

Often dubbed as ‘Yorkshire’s Peter Kay,’ Danny started making funny video rants during lockdown which has now led to half a million subscribers to his Rate My Takeaway Youtube channel.

Originally from Barnsley but now living in Morley, his Northern humour has led him to be likened to one of his idols Peter Kay.

Here the down-to-earth Dad features in his own Car Share video and shares the secret between Peter Kay’s success.

Danny Malin does Car Share Peter Kay style with Sophie Mei Lan.

“People say I’ve copied Peter, but really he’s been following me around nicking all my jokes,” joked Danny.

Danny said that Peter Kay is so popular because he talks about “everyday stuff.”

“You can’t eat garlic bread or pork pies without thinking of Peter.”

Danny’s love of pork pies also led him to fame as he had been working at Leeds butcher’s Malcolm Michaels when he started making his viral social media videos.

Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin aka Yorkshire's Peter Kay

“I did some Victor Meldrew style rants on bog rolls during the pandemic and they took off,” said Danny.

He said he thinks Peter Kay is primarily touring up north because it’s nice to be close to home as well as the fact you can’t get gravy at a fish and chip shop down south.

“You ask for a pork pie and gravy and they give you parsley sauce,” he said.

The comic will be heading to Leeds and Sheffield when his ‘Better Late than Never’ tour comes to Yorkshire so far, as well as Manchester, Birmingham and other cities across the country.

“I’m quite excited for him doing his tour. He’s a comic genius,” added Danny.

Tickets for Peter Kay’s tour go on sale this Saturday at 10am.

In a statement on the Manchester AO website, Peter Kay said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

