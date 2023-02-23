Yorkshire’s ‘Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee’s’ magical journey to Blackpool Magic Convention

What started as a holiday romance between a Yorkshire widow and a magician working abroad has led to the now married couple continuing their own magical journey from Yorkshire to their first convention.

53-year-old Andrea Rawson from Doncaster was heartbroken over the death of her husband, thinking she would never love again.

That was until she went on holiday to Ibiza and met her now husband 64-year-old Dave Rawson who was working as a magician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair continued to text while Andrea was back in the UK until Dave finally joined her.

Dave and Andrea Rawson with Stephen Mulhern

“It was pretty magical,” said Andrea who had given up on finding love again.

Then when Dave and Andrea went on holiday to Las Vegas they decided to have an impromptu wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave said: “Life is too short, it just felt right. Now we share our lives together and Andrea appreciates my love of magic.”

After performing Magic for the past 40 years, Dave took Andrea to the 70th Anniversary of the Blackpool Magic Convention for a full weekend of Magic.

John Thomson the actor from Cold Feet

“There was over 4,000 Magicians from all over the World including Celebrities like Steve Mulhern and the Actor from Cold Feet John Thomson,” said Dave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

64 Magicians entertained the guests during the weekend by giving lectures and performing in various Shows with more than 100 Magic Dealers in attendance from all around the World.

Dave added: “You can buy a simple Magic Trick starting from around a couple of pounds and going to the other end of the scale where you can pay several thousands just for one trick.

“If you are interested in learning the art of Magic then it’s a good idea to look at YouTube or even join a Magic Society, there will be one either in or near your home town.

Richard Cadell who has his hand in Sooty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're an amateur magician it can be a very expensive hobby. However it may lead you into wanting to become a full time Professional Magician.