Yorkshire’s ‘Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee’s’ magical journey to Blackpool Magic Convention

53-year-old Andrea Rawson from Doncaster was heartbroken over the death of her husband, thinking she would never love again.
That was until she went on holiday to Ibiza and met her now husband 64-year-old Dave Rawson who was working as a magician.
The pair continued to text while Andrea was back in the UK until Dave finally joined her.
“It was pretty magical,” said Andrea who had given up on finding love again.
Then when Dave and Andrea went on holiday to Las Vegas they decided to have an impromptu wedding.
Dave said: “Life is too short, it just felt right. Now we share our lives together and Andrea appreciates my love of magic.”
After performing Magic for the past 40 years, Dave took Andrea to the 70th Anniversary of the Blackpool Magic Convention for a full weekend of Magic.
“There was over 4,000 Magicians from all over the World including Celebrities like Steve Mulhern and the Actor from Cold Feet John Thomson,” said Dave.
64 Magicians entertained the guests during the weekend by giving lectures and performing in various Shows with more than 100 Magic Dealers in attendance from all around the World.
Dave added: “You can buy a simple Magic Trick starting from around a couple of pounds and going to the other end of the scale where you can pay several thousands just for one trick.
“If you are interested in learning the art of Magic then it’s a good idea to look at YouTube or even join a Magic Society, there will be one either in or near your home town.
“If you're an amateur magician it can be a very expensive hobby. However it may lead you into wanting to become a full time Professional Magician.
“So if you want to baffle your friends, It’s fun, it’s magic, it’s entertaining, I started later in life at 21 years old and 40 years later I’m still fascinated by how it works and I love entertaining an audience.”