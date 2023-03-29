All Sections
The funeral of former Speaker of the House of Commons Betty Boothroyd took place today at St George's Church, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire.
Yorkshire's 'remarkable' Betty Boothroyd remembered at her funeral attended by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among mourners paying their last respects to Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the only female Speaker of the House of Commons. The funeral of Lady Boothroyd, who died last month aged 93, took place at a 12th century church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home in her later years.

By Sophie Wingate and David Hughes
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:37 BST

Mr Sunak called her “remarkable” as he led the tributes, saying: “Parliament stands taller because of her service.”

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000. She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Born to mill worker parents in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in 1929, Lady Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) arrives for the funeral.

1. Prime Minister arrives

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) arrives for the funeral.

2. Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens

Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke arrives for the funeral.

3. Lady Usher of the Black Rod

Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens

The hearse carrying Baroness Betty Boothroyd’s coffin has arrived at a church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home before her death last month aged 93. A white floral tribute lies on top of the coffin.

4. Service to begin

The hearse carrying Baroness Betty Boothroyd’s coffin has arrived at a church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home before her death last month aged 93. A white floral tribute lies on top of the coffin. Photo: Joe Giddens

