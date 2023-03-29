Yorkshire's 'remarkable' Betty Boothroyd remembered at her funeral attended by the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among mourners paying their last respects to Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the only female Speaker of the House of Commons. The funeral of Lady Boothroyd, who died last month aged 93, took place at a 12th century church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home in her later years.

Mr Sunak called her “remarkable” as he led the tributes, saying: “Parliament stands taller because of her service.”

Lady Boothroyd, a former Labour MP, shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition when she became the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on until October 2000. She then entered the Lords as a crossbench peer in January 2001.

Born to mill worker parents in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in 1929, Lady Boothroyd was a professional dancer from 1946 to 1948 and appeared in pantomime in London’s West End before going into politics.

She unsuccessfully contested four parliamentary seats before being elected to West Bromwich (later to become West Bromwich West) in May 1973.

1 . Prime Minister arrives Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

2 . Sir Keir Starmer Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

3 . Lady Usher of the Black Rod Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke arrives for the funeral. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

4 . Service to begin The hearse carrying Baroness Betty Boothroyd’s coffin has arrived at a church in the Cambridgeshire village she called home before her death last month aged 93. A white floral tribute lies on top of the coffin. Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales