The Bradford-born singer was one of a number of new partners announced for the event last night.

They include, artist Osman Yousefzada and French street theatre group Compagnie OFF, who will present work in Bradford this spring and summer, alongside a Four Nations photography project as a prelude of what’s to come in 2025.

Also announced last night was the brand and logo for the 2025 event, along with the launching of a new partnership between Bradford 2025 and Screen Yorkshire providing opportunities for filmmakers in the district.

As ambassador, Zayn Malik will be taking part in some citywide activations and projects and he said: “Bradford is and always will be home to me. I’ve travelled all over the world but my roots and family remain in Bradford. Now we can celebrate this great city and the people who live and work here with the rest of the world.”