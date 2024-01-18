A strip club in York had its licence renewed despite concerns over whether such establishments should exist.

Ziggy’s Club 55, in Micklegate, had its sex establishment licence renewed by councillors in York at a licensing and regulatory committee meeting on January 16.

But the City of York Council’s deputy leader Coun Pete Kilbane said he was “uncomfortable” with unequal nature of strip clubs that almost exclusively provide entertainment for men at the expense of women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the meeting, Coun Kilbane, who is also the economy executive member, said: “I’m uncomfortable with these anachronistic establishments and I would like to see more debate on the topic. For example, if we are legally obliged to allow sex entertainment venues, then surely they should be more equal places.

Club 55 in York.

“In York, they seem to be entirely about women providing entertainment for men. Why not the other way round or just non-binary? It seems to me that the discussions about sex establishments, and the types of venues that we licence, are stuck in the past.”

During the meeting, Coun Kilbane asked whether councillors “essentially have no choice but to approve this licence.”

He added: “This is not the 1970s. This is not The Benny Hill Show and it just seems an anachronism that these establishments still exist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Kilbane also said: “Asking questions about the balance of male to female customers and performers in terms of the equality aspect that we think about when we are in committees are not relevant here, is that the case?”

The committee’s chair, Coun Rachel Melly, said that council policies could be reviewed in the future but “right now we have to assess the application against the policies that we have.”

Lesley Cooke, the council’s licensing manager, said that it is in the power of local authority not to allow such establishments, but the current policy is that it would allow two.