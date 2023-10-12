Perseverance Terrace Batley: One dead and another seriously injured after wall collapses in West Yorkshire
One man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a wall collapsed in West Yorkshire.
Police were contacted by the ambulance service at around 7.29pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 12), about an incident where a man was trapped following a wall collapse in Perseverance Terrace, Batley.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended and found that two males had suffered injuries. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“One was sadly pronounced deceased later in the evening. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.
"The other male’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”
The Health and Safety Executive has been contacted about this matter and enquiries are continuing.