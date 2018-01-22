Personal shopping and online sales boost Mamas & Papas

Have your say

Mamas & Papas enjoyed a decent Christmas after the Huddersfield-based firm saw sales grow 2.7 per cent.

Personal shopping now accounts for 18 per cent of UK store sales, up from 10 percent a year ago.

A new website and investment in customer acquisition technology also contributed to double-digit growth in online sales compared to a year ago.

Jason Greenwood, chief executive, said: “Against a backdrop of difficult trading conditions on the High Street, we’re pleased to have delivered another positive performance without compromising our premium credentials.

“We have continued to invest heavily in our unique in-store experience so that we can consistently deliver the highest level of service and product quality that our customers - millennial parents and parents-to- be – rightly expect.”

“While more and more of our customers choose to shop online, it’s clear they also continue to really value a personalised service that click-and- collect just cannot replicate.”

The business, which was acquired by BlueGem Capital Partners in July 2014, has 31 stores in the UK and employs 879 people.