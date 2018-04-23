PICTURED: Over 20,000 turn out to celebrate annual St George's Day festivities in Morley

Stilt walkers, battle re-enactments and St George himself entertained over 20,000 spectators at Morley's annual weekend celebration of England's patron saint.

Thousands of on-lookers were wowed with a host of street entertainment which kicked off on Queen Street on Saturday, including a funfair, an outdoor market and, stilt walkers, brass bands and local dance troupes.

PIC: Luke Holroyd

On Sunday, the highly-anticipated Civic Parade left Morley Town Hall, lead by St George himself upon his trusty steed, which included representatives from various military and official organisations of all ages.

The parade made it's way to Morley Rugby and Cricket clubs where families enjoyed a fun filled day of jousting, re-enactments, sport, funfair attractions, stalls and live music.

Rachael Kennedy, Morley Town Centre Manager, said: "It was incredible to see our town centre thrive once again as residents and visitors enjoyed the celebrations and supported our town centre"

Cllr Wyn Kidger, Chair of Royal Society of St George (Leeds Branch), added: "Our St George's celebrations in Morley are renowned for being the largest free St George's event in the north of England.

PIC: Luke Holroyd

"We continue to feel proud year-on-year that the weekend events bring in crowds of over 20,000 people. It's fantastic to see people of all ages enjoying the festivities"

The whole weekend was done in partnership between Royal Society of St George (Leeds branch), Morley Town Centre Management Board and Morley Town Council.

PIC: Luke Holroyd

PIC: Luke Holroyd