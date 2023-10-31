This is the shocking moment two people were washed off the north pier at Staithes and into the sea.

Staithes and Runswick RNLI were paged to launch at 4pm on Sunday October 31 after the duo were thrown 10ft off the pier into the harbour but luckily for them, the high tides and seas washed them back on.

Eye witness Gerard Binks, who took these photos, described the moment the dramatic incident happened.

"I saw the waves were getting really big coming over the wall.

A couple had a lucky escape when they were washed off the harbour wall into the sea at Staithes. Picture: Gerard Binks.

”I took my camera out to get some pictures and saw these two people with a red and black umbrella.

"A huge wave crashed over and the brolly disappeared,” he said.

"I was looking around and could see them bobbing around in the harbour and they’d been swept off the wall.

"The wave pushed them back towards the wall and I don’t know how, but the girl managed to hold on and the man with her was clinging on to her and they managed to climb out.

A couple had a lucky escape after being washed into the sea at Staithes - they are pictured climbing to safety. Picture: Gerard Binks.

"They got up and started to walk back.

"I couldn’t believe they had not been injured.

"It’s a miracle the wave pushed them back towards the wall because it it had been going the other way, they’d have been pushed back out.

“It all happened within 30 seconds.

"It amazed me that they managed to get out unscathed.

"People think they are invincible to the power of the sea.

"They must have been thrown 10ft.”

A spokesperson for Staithes and Runswick RNLI said: “The casualties were walked off the pier by station personnel before the lifeboat was launched.

"They were warmed up at the station, given dry clothes and checked over by the station medical advisor.

“We are currently in a period of large spring tides with some heavy seas.

"Please take care and stay away from piers and harbour walls.

"If in need of help at the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”