Piece Hall has played a leading role in Halifax's continued regeneration

It's not often a Grade II-listed Georgian cloth hall is at the forefront of a town's surge into chic, metropolitan modernity.

That is exactly what is happening in Halifax, though, as the stunning Piece Hall continues to spearhead the market town's march in the right direction. Described as 'the Shoreditch of the North' by a national newspaper earlier this year with the £19 million renovation cited as its crown jewel, times are-a-changing in burgeoning Calderdale.

The revamp of Halifax Train Station is one of many projects lined up by Calderdale Council.

Calderdale Council is working on a £40 million project for the once-in-a-lifetime transformation of town, including improvements to the train station, pedestrianisation of its shopping quarter and creation of a beautiful public realm aimed at achieving a greater sense of place, and to encourage growth across the borough.

A separate £40 million bid to provide a new state-of- the art leisure centre, to preserve and enhance Halifax Borough Market, and to create a new central sixth form college is also underway. In a few years time, they hope, Halifax could well be a very different place.

The Piece Hall was chosen as the venue for an Institute of Economical Development (IED) event yesterday, where decision makers from local authorities across the country discussed the merits of major investment in regenerating towns and cities.

Mark Lynam, an IED director, said that the project is a prime example of what can be achieved by major investment.

"It's an exciting time for Halifax" - Coun Tim Swift

He said: "We asked our members where they might want to go and The Piece Hall came out quite highly in that survey. It's got a huge amount of profile since it opened and it's exciting to hear about the process of its reopening and its role in where Halifax is heading."

In just nine months since it was reopened in August last year, the Piece Hall itself has attracted two million visitors, housing the royal visit of Prince Charles, the Tour de Yorkshire and a concert by Grammy-winning songster Father John Misty.

Mark said: "It's about how you use a facility after the architects and builders have left. More often than not, a lot of thought goes into regeneration projects in the first place, but not the plan for the site and the town afterwards. They've struck the balance really well here, a facility like this works for the 21st century, it works comercially.

"The area around the Piece Hall has started to see a real knock-on effect from its success. The public sector invest in a facility like this and done right, it can have huge, far-reaching impacts on the surrounding areas. Halifax is starting to see that now."

The Piece Hall welcomed this year's Tour de Yorkshire

The 'Shoreditch of the North' tag, penned with complimentary tone, listed a number of hip new bars, restaurants and music venues to have opened across Calderdale in recent years. This, it was said, was indicative of a place going places, that had pulled itself from the bootlaces into a fledgling rival to other Yorkshire towns and cities.

Calderdale Council leader Tim Swift said: "The scale of regeneration in Halifax and across Calderdale is putting our area on the national and international map.

“The Piece Hall transformation is at the heart of our investment in a cultural quarter alongside the new Central Library and Archives, Square Chapel Centre Arts Centre, Orangebox Young People’s Centre and the Leeds Beckett University Business Centre at Piece Mill - thanks to these and other developments, the town is being compared to major cities in Europe.

“It’s an exciting time for Halifax."