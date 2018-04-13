Pint of Science brings learning to Leeds pubs

Scientists will present their research discoveries to Leeds pub punters during an alternative three-day education event.

The annual Pint of Science takes place across the country between May 14 to 16.

North Brewing Company, The Social, Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Pieminister, The Adelphi and The Grub and Grog Shop in Leeds are all set to take part, offering a range of talks.

Dr Beatrice Maria Filippi is due to deliver ‘Doing Your Head In’, which explores how insulin in the brain keeps us healthy, at North Brewing Company at Taverners Walk Industrial Estate, Sheepscar Grove, from 7pm on Monday, May 14.

On Tuesday, March 15, the changing landscape of frozen poles will be considered at The Grub and Grog Shop on Sheaf Street during ‘Do you want ice with that?’ from 7pm.

To view details of more Pint of Science events as well as ticket prices, visit https://pintofscience.co.uk/events/leeds