Pocklington Town Council planning a street party in June to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

Pocklington Town Council’s full meeting will take place at Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday, February 9. Photo by Phil Hutchinson

Our main full council meetings are the second Wednesday of each month and currently we are using the studio at Pocklington Arts Centre to allow more space.

January’s meeting saw another discussion about the proposed Gladman Development which has approved and will provide a minimum of 380 houses to be built on the Balk.

PTC has written to the local ward councillors asking to set up a meeting with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s director of regeneration and planning and the head of the planning department.

We are asking for confirmation on the planning conditions, particularly in relationship to the proposed roundabout on the A1079 and what other planning obligations the developer can be made to do e.g. on site open space such as the promised allotments, skate park etc, that were included in the outline application.

The town council would like to ask East Riding of Yorkshire Council about infrastructure and any further investment into Pocklington’s town centre.

Cllr Patsy Quinn proposed setting up a new Youth Council for the town.

The council is looking at forming a working group with councillors are asking for other people in the area to help facilitate running the panel.

The PTC is looking for anyone aged 13-25 who is interested in being part of this exciting new venture should contact the town clerk.

We gave feedback to East Riding of Yorkshire Council on their recent parking survey. The main item is given the increasing population in the area the number of parking spaces in the town centre has remained the same. The survey suggests that the signage from the car parks to the town centre needs improving.

The Development Marketing and Events committee met on Wednesday, January 19.

The PTC events for 2022 were discussed and agreed.

This includes a street party for the Queen’s Jubilee on Sunday, June 5.

More information will be shared and local businesses will be contacted over the next couple of weeks.

A full list of events will be published on the PTC website www.pocklington.gov.uk

The next full council meeting is on Wednesday, February 9 in the Studio at Pocklington Arts Centre at 7pm. Members of the public can attend to observe the meeting.