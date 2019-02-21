Police appeal after assault in Wakefield leaves man with serious facial injuries

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Wakefield.

The assault, which left the 48-year-old male victim with serious facial injuries, took place inside the Strafford Arms pub on Northgate between 7.30pm and 8pm on February 3.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about the offence.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "The offence occurred after the victim was approached by a man who punched him.

"The suspect was described as a white man, 30-40 years old, around 5 foot 10 inches tall and of medium build.

"He had a shaved/bald head and was wearing dark clothing with a waist length jacket on and a flat cap."

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information is asked to contact PC 5223 Oldfield on 101 referencing crime number 13190061969.

Information can also be given online via West Yorkshire Police 101 Livechat.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can report via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.