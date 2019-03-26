Police appeal after several vehicles and a house damaged in Keighley

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after an incident of disorder in Keighley

The incident happened in Devonshire Street at about 7.40pm on Monday, March 26, and resulted in damage to several vehicles and a house.

Three males have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Warren Pitman, of Bradford District Police, said: “We understand the impact incidents such as this can have on local communities. We are working with the community and our partners and there is no suggestion at this time of a wider risk to the public.

“However, disorder will not be tolerated and there will be increased patrols through our Neighbourhood Policing Team to offer reassurance to the community.”

Enquiries are also continuing to establish if an 18-year-old male who attended hospital for treatment a short time later was injured in this incident.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting log 1754 of March 25, or via the LiveChat service.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.