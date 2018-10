A man is in hospital fighting for his life a week after he was hit by an HGV in Hull.

It happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday October 9 and he was found with serious injuries at the side of the A63 Castle Street following a collision with an HGV.

Humberside Police today issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed a man walking on the carriageway around this time or who witnessed the collision.

Contact them via 101, quote log 572.