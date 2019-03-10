Police called to drunk woman stuck in a cat flap

Have your say

It was certainly a wild Saturday night for one woman as she ended up being found by police stuck in a cat flap.

West Yorkshire Police responded after a concerned person rang them to say they had heard a woman shouting for help in the early hours of Sunday, March 10.

When they arrived, they found the drunk woman stuck in her cat flap.

The WYP Contact Management Centre team shared the story on Twitter.

The Tweet said: "Best call of the night! A Good Samaritan rings on 999 to say they can hear a female shouting for help.

"We attend as an emergency and found a woman stuck in her cat flap intoxicated. #WheresMyKeys #CatsOnly #Not999 #CouldntMakeItUp."

They also joked with other Twitter users that the call 'made their night.'

