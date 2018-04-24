Police car bricked while impounding Lamborghini supercar

A police car was pelted with bricks after officers stopped the driver of a Lamborghini in Halifax.

Calderdale beat officer Becky Tomkins tweeted a photo of the white supercar being seized by police over complaints of anti-social driving in the Pellon area on Sunday night.

When leaving the scene, the police car was attacked with bricks thrown by a group gathered nearby.

The previous night the officer had impounded another supercar in the Calderdale area - an Audi R8 Spyder.

