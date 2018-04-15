Police close off M62 near Brighouse to take photos

Have your say

Police closed off part of the M62 and a slip road this morning as part of a criminal investigation.

They worked with the Highways Agency to halt traffic on the M62 westbound near Brighouse, and also shut off the exit slip road at junction 25.

Photographs of the road were being taken as part of an upcoming court case.

Traffic has now been released.

The M62 has proved deadly this spring, with five people killed in crashes in just one week.

74-year-old motorcyclist Robert Norton died in a crash at the Brighouse exit on April 5, but police have not confirmed whether it was this collision they were investigating today.

In a tragic Easter Monday crash, friends Jason Wilby and Adam Afsar were killed near Cleckheaton when Adam's car was hit by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction.

