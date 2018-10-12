`

Police dog handler injured as police arrest axeman in Beverley town centre

A dog handler was injured as police arrested a man wielding an axe in Beverley town centre today.

Police were called to reports that a a man was seen holding a small axe and acting in a threatening manner on Butcher Row at about 9am.

Officers, including dog handlers, were sent to the scene and a man was arrested.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "During the course of his arrest one of our dog handlers was allegedly assaulted and sustained minor injuries. No-one else was hurt.

"The 47-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

"Thank you to all members of the public who contacted us so quickly about this isolated incident."