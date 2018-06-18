Police in Hull appeal for public's help to find missing girl

Have your say

POLICE in Hull are "very concerned" about a missing 16-year-old girl.

Humberside Police are appealing for the public's help to trace Ruby Hudson.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Ruby is 16-years-old and we are very concerned for her safety.

"She may have travelled to Birmingham in the last couple of days and we are asking for help to find out where she is and make sure she is safe."

Ruby is described as 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log 364 14/06/18.