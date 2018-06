Police are today appealing for information after a man pushed someone in York.

The incident occurred at around 11.55am on Tuesday, May 29 in the Morrisons car park in Foss Islands.

A man and woman were seen to verbally abuse another man before the victim was pushed by the man, police said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Quote the reference 12180094315 when providing information.