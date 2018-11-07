Police investigate Bonfire Night crime spree in Bradford

Police say behaviour witnessed in Bradford on Bonfire Night was "totally unacceptable."

It follows reports of criminal damage, arson, assaults and anti-social use of fireworks on Monday.

Officers are asking anyone with video footage of incident which happened between 6pm and 11pm in Great Horton Road, Dirkhill Road and Laisteridge Lane to come forward.

Further enquiries are being made to identify possible suspects.

A separate investigation has commenced into video footage of an attack on a public house in Manningham which is believed to have happened on the same night.

Superintendent Daniel Greenwood, of Bradford District Police, said: “Some of the behaviour witnessed in parts of Bradford on Monday was totally unacceptable and undermines the hard work which was undertaken by a host of agencies, which led to peaceful celebrations across large sections of the city.

“We have been clear in the run-up to Bonfire Night that we would fully investigate unacceptable behaviour by those who seek to risk the safety of the wider community while behaving recklessly.

“A full investigation has now commenced and I want to identify those involved in the disorder in the Great Horton area, so we can take appropriate action. I would ask anyone who can assist our efforts to come forward.

“If you witnessed any of the above incidents or have information or video footage of the suspects, please speak with our officers so we can make further enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.