Police investigation begins as man found dead in Hull

Police have begun an investigation after a man has been found dead at an address in Hull.

Humberside Police said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are in attendance at a property in Jipdane, Hull following a call just before mid-day today reporting the death of a man at the address.

"An investigation has commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the man which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"Our enquiries are in their very early stages at this time."