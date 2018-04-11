Police issue CCTV footage after robbery at Huddersfield shop

Have your say

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they are trying to trace following a robbery in Huddersfield.

Officers were called to the Corner Cash Convenience Store, in Riddings Road, Deighton, at about 2.40pm on April 5.

Two men entered the shop and one of them bought a number of items before leaving.

But one of the men then returned with a can of lager, which his friend bought, and demanded a refund.

When the shopkeeper refused, he became aggressive and threatened to damage the premises.

He then leaned over the counter and stole the till before fleeing.

The offender is described as a black man, of medium build with short, black hair.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue T-shirt and a grey zip-up hooded top.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180159640.