Police issue update on body recovered from Humber Estuary

Humberside Police have issued an update on the body recovered from the Humber Estuary on Wednesday.

In a statement, the force said: "Following the recovery of a body from the Humber Estuary yesterday, a post-mortem examination is due to begin shortly today (Thursday, March 21) and is expected to last throughout the rest of the day.

"The body was recovered from the water close to Spurn Point at around 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, 20 March, and taken in to Grimsby Docks.

"Formal identification is expected to take place following the post-mortem, until which time we are not in a position to confirm as to who we believe it may be."

The force said after the body was recovered yesterday that it was too early to establish whether the body was male or female.