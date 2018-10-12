Police launch fraud investigation over motorcycles in East Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have launched an investigation into suspected fraud relating to motorcycle sales in East Yorkshire.

Officers are searching for anyone who bought a a red Kiden Aquarius 125cc motorcycle in the area, after November 1 last year.

They are concerned about any of the motorcycles that carry a ‘67’ registration plate from 2017/18 and an ‘18’ plate from March 2018 onwards.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "We have an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud offences and we’re following up a number of enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 16/99197/18.