Police make arrests after two cars are damaged and two people assaulted on same day

TWO men are being questioned by police over two separate assaults in which cars were damaged.

A woman was assaulted and a black BMW was damaged on Matson Road, Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Later that day, at about 4.30pm, a man was allegedly assaulted in Bessingby Gate and his car, a silver Ford Focus, was also damaged.

Humberside Police have arrested two men, both in their 20s and from Bridlington, on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, in relation to the first incident. They are are also being questioned about the second incident.

Any witnesses are asked to phone police on 101, quoting log 454 06/05/18.

