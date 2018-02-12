Police officer suffers facial injuries during ‘disturbance’ in West Yorkshire

A police officer needed hospital treatment after being injured during a disturbance in Bradford.

The officer suffered cuts to his face when he was struck by an object while attending Highfield Gardens in Heaton.

Five men aged between 19 and 48 have been charged with offences relating to the incident, which happened between 5pm and 6pm on Friday.

A sixth male has been released under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact Bradford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180067615.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.