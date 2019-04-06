Police pull body from River Foss in York

Have your say

Police are recovering a body from the River Foss in York.

A member of the public contacted North Yorkshire Police at 4.30pm on Saturday after seeing a body in the water near Fishergate.

-> Up for Review dead after falling at Grand National Aintree

Police, Fire and Rescue services and the Yorkshire and Humberside Underwater Search Unit are currently working together to recover the body from the water.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the person’s identity.

The police reference number is 12190061773.