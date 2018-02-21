Police release pictures of expensive jewellery taken in Harrogate raid

These are some of the expensive items stolen when thieves raided an antiques shop and made off with £100,000 worth of valuables.

Police have released pictures of items stolen after burglars cut a hole in the roof of the Harrogate shop to gain entry.

An antiques shop was burgled

More than 200 pieces were taken in the raid, which happened between 8.50pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday, February 13, at 27 West Park.

Police previously released CCTV images of a person they want to trace as part of their investigation.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A large amount of items, likely to be worth well over £100,000, are now known to have been stolen during the break-in.

“Today we’ve released more images of some of the more distinctive items in the hope that members of the public, people who work with antiques and precious metal dealers may recognise them.”

CCTV image

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Expensive items were taken