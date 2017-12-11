Police renew appeal after scooter rider seriously injured in Leeds

Police are renewing an appeal for information following a collision which left a scooter rider with serious injuries in Leeds

Officers said that another vehicle involved in the collision, which happened at around 3.50am on Dewsbury Road at the junction with Trentham Street on Tuesday, December 5, failed to stop at the scene.

From initial enquiries it is believed that this vehicle was a dark VW Polo in the MK4 model which was manufactured between 2002 and 2009.

The scooter rider suffered a serious leg injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Any witnesses to the incident or who saw the vehicles immediately before are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 155 of December 5.