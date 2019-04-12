Police urge people to check on relatives and friends after elderly woman wearing pyjamas pulled from River Ouse in York

Have your say

Police are appealing for help after an elderly woman’s body was pulled from the River Ouse.

A member of the public called police after seeing the woman’s body in the river shortly before 7am yesterday.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene. The York Rescue Boat was also called out, with volunteers attending.

Officers have been making enquiries but have not yet been able to establish the identity of the woman, believed to be in her 70s.

The woman is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall and of “proportionate build”.

She has short grey hair and was wearing a lilac waterproof jacket, a white and floral pyjama top and bottoms, and size 5 grey trainers with a white sole.

Police say the woman has a distinctive historic scar to her forehead, running from between her eyebrows to the top hairline.

A police spokesman said: “She also wore two gold rings, one being a traditional plain wedding band and the other has a heart shape on the band.

“She also has a silver necklace with a small cross attached and was carrying a small burgundy zipped coin purse."

Police are urging people to check on their friends and relatives who match the description.

They are also asking the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman’s description.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 12190065411.