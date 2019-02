Have your say

Do recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him about an incident of criminal damage at a pub in Hull.

A radiator was pulled off the wall, which also damaged the plaster, at the Admiral of the Humber pub on Analby Road in the centre of Hull.

It happened at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, February 13.

If know the man, or anything connected to the incident, contact Humberside Police, quoting reference 16/25493/19.